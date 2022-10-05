Former Dallas Cowboy Favorite Announces Retirement from The NFL After 11 Seasons

Killer Beas is calling it a career. The gritty slot receiver became a fan-favorite during his time as a Dallas Cowboy, spending seven of his eleven professional seasons with a blue star on his helmet.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and pads. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times has also confirmed the news.

Always seemingly the underdog on the field, the 5'8 Beasley proved he could make up for his smaller stature with hard work. He even began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent. The SMU Mustang was a favorite target of Cowboys Tony Romo. And during his time in Dallas he caught 319 passes for 3,271 and 23 touchdowns.

After leaving Dallas in free agency for Buffalo in the '19 season, he continued his success on the field. As a Bill he caught 67 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But apparently he got a taste for the non-football life and liked it. Beasley began this season as a free agent before signing with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In two games with the Bucs this season, Beasley recorded four catches for 17 yards. The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons” and “it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”

All in, through 11 seasons in the NFL, Beasley recorded 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 10.3 yards per catch in 151 games.

Congrats on a helluva career, Beas.

