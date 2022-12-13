Former Smith County, TX Constable Sentenced To Probation For Theft

The Saga Of A Former Smith County Constable Convicted Of Theft By A Jury Last Week Has Reached Its Ending.

After spending five months in jail, Curtis Traylor-Harris will get the opportunity to spend the holidays at home and begin to rebuild his life after a Smith County jury sentenced him to 5 years probation on Monday according to KETK.

Traylor-Harris offered a public apology to the family he was found guilty of stealing from and to the citizens of his precinct.

During the sentencing phase on Monday, the defense’s first witness was Patricia Crockett, the mother of Curtis Traylor-Harris who explained that her son wanted to be a police officer for as long as she could remember and that incarceration was "defeating the purpose".

Traylor-Harris then took the stand where he tearfully apologized and said he hopes to put himself back through school to become an educator if given the opportunity.

The prosecution continued to seek the maximum sentence of two years while the defense asked the jury to give him the minimum sentence of six months in state jail and a period of probation to be determined by the jury.

He Was Also Sentenced To Two Years In State Jail Probated.

A "probated" sentence means that if Traylor-Harris were to violate the terms of his five-year probation period, he would then have to serve the state jail sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Now a convicted felon, he can no longer pursue a career in law enforcement.

