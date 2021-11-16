A little bit over one year ago to this day, on November 11, 2020 the city of Tyler donated the property of the former fire station to Empowerment CDC to house the Texas African American Museum. The property consisted of a 5,070 square foot building and sits on approximately 1.8 acres and is located on MLK and a block removed from MLK and Broadway.

Since that time, tons of local community events have been held at the museum and every week, folks from all over East Texas and beyond pull up to learn more about the contributions African Americans have made to our community on a local and national level.

In an effort to continue their mission, The Texas African American Museum aka TAAM is inviting the public to attend its annual fundraising gala on Saturday February 19th at the Hollytree Country Club located at 6700 Hollytree Dr. in Tyler beginning at 6:00 PM.

This event is being presented by Legion Of Boom Boxing Gym who has special guest speaker Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, also known as "Momma Ali", who is an Actor, Martial artist, Author, Motivational Speaker, Aviator and Film Producer, also known for being the former wife of boxer Muhammad Ali.

Despite having remarried in the 1980's, Khalilah was the wife who guided and gave Muhammad Ali great mental and spiritual support through his good and hard times with his exile from boxing. Khalilah's mission is the crucial need for family, life and religious/spiritual obligations in today's society. She has presented at schools, colleges, universities, prisons and corporations around the world. Her simple wish is to remind people to be kind to one another and to become the best we can be according to her website.

Tickets for this event are $50 each and table sponsorships are available. Contact 903-283-6089 for more information and details.

