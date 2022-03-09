If you still haven't visited the Texas African-American Museum in Tyler as of late, you're missing out on some great things that are happening over on MLK Blvd. They have been getting blessed with lots of donations and displays over the last few months and their most recent donation came from a very well known East Texan who is currently a "Black History Maker".

The Whitehouse Bred Legend Donated An Autographed Jersey To The Museum



According to a post from the TAAM's Facebook page and museum director Gloria Mays Washington, the museum received an autographed jersey from Patrick and his mom Randi this week. The jersey is valued at over $1,200 according to the post but with a stellar career underway for the Chiefs superstar, its more than likely going to go up in value.

The Mahomes Donation Comes Just A Few Weeks After A Million Dollar Pledge From Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali.

Melz Melz loading...

A few weeks back, the TAAM and EDC hosted its annual fundraising gala which featured guest speaker Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the former wife of boxing great Muhammad Ali. The goal was to raise $100,000 to expand and renovate the museum but Dr. Ali surprised everyone in attendance by announcing that she was donating $1 million to the museum according to CBS 19.



With "Mama Ali's" incredible pledge and the continued support of the East Texas community, The Texas African-American Museum will soon be a premier attraction and gathering place to learn about our rich history in East Texas and beyond. You can visit the museum on the weekend on Fridays from 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm at 309 West MLK Blvd. in Tyler.

Brittany Mahomes Gets Heated on Twitter During Chiefs Game Here are a few tweets recently from Brittany Mahomes defending her husband Patrick Mahomes and his team the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ultimate Kansas City Chiefs House If you love Patrick Mahomes or the Kansas City Chiefs you might wanna buy this home: