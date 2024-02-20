Many of you will probably make a trip to the grocery store today in East Texas to add some food to your refrigerator or pantry. As you are picking out those items, you will look for an expiration date to make sure that the food is good and you'll have plenty of time to eat it so it doesn't go to waste.

One thing you won't see on any of those labels is if that product has been recalled. You will only get that information from the news or from Texas Health and Human Services (THHS). I went to the THHS website to find these recalls for February that you may have missed.

Rizo-Lopez Foods

On February 5, Rizo-Lopez Foods in California issued a recall of their products that could potentially be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can be harmful to the elderly, newborns, young children, or those with a weakened immune system. The products in question are their line of specialty cheeses, yogurt, and sour cream. There are numerous items involved in this recall. You can see that full list at fda.gov.

Additional Recall for Rizo-Lopez Foods

On Valentine's Day, February 14, Rizo-Lopez Foods had to issue an additional recall for one of their other food products because of possible listeria infection. That product has the brand name of Bristol Farms with the recalled item being the 9oz Chicken Taco Kit. Multiple states, including Texas, reported sickness from this food product. Get all the details at fda.gov.

Raw Farm

On February 16, Raw Farm in California issued a recall for their Raw Cheddar cheese because of the possibility of E. coli contamination. 10 people had reported illness from the bacteria including one case in Texas. One of the infected developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, that has the possibility of causing kidney failure. You can find out all the details on this recall at fda.gov.

These recalls call for the food items to be thrown away. It may be possible to contact the store that you bought them from and get a refund but that is up to the store to make that determination. Always be mindful of food recalls and do as instructed so your family does not have the chance of getting sick.

