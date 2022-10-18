Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.

911 Call About Son Damaging House

The Fort Worth Police Department received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, October 15. The call was from a woman saying that her son was in her house causing damage with a hammer. The son was heard in the background of the call saying that he hurt his mother if officers were to arrive on scene. Officers did arrive and found the man at the front door holding a gun. He retreated into the house and closed the front door.

Fort Worth Police Called in SWAT and Negotiators

This is when Fort Worth SWAT along with hostage negotiators were called onto the scene. Negotiators were able to make contact with the son and he did release his mother after some time.

The man returned to the front doorway with gun in hand and preceded to point it at a Fort Worth police officer. That officer fired at the suspect, killing him. An investigation is still under way in this incident with full details expected to be released at a later time.

