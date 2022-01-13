Residents in Whithouse and other areas of Smith County have been dealing with a rash of car burglaries recently and local law enforcement has been hard at work trying to figure who the perps are. Yesterday, we received a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office detailing the investigation that lead to the people they have identified as possible suspects.

It All Started On January 6th.

Smith County Smith County loading...

In the early morning hours of Jan. 6th, Smith County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from residents in the City of Whitehouse and later Southeast Smith County, concerning multiple suspects burglarizing vehicles. Patrol Deputies responded to the area of County Road 122 and Holcomb Circle and located a suspicious vehicle just north of the neighborhood where the multiple burglaries had been reported.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the Occupants Took Off On Foot

Driving Drunk: Car Models with the Most DUIs Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to police, four individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions. Deputies were unable to apprehend the subjects at that time but the suspects left behind numerous firearms inside the passenger areas of the vehicle.

Smith County Deputies and Whithouse Police collaborated on the investigation.

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

Smith County Crime Scene Unit investigators along with the Whitehouse Police Department discovered that 13 separate vehicles had been burglarized in this area as well as one stolen vehicle reported. But then they figured out that that 19 additional vehicles were burglarized within the Whitehouse city limits. Multiple items were stolen from these vehicles, including firearms. Later in the morning, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Smith County near Loop 49 and Highway 64 West.

All It Took Was ONE Fingerprint For All The Dominoes To Start Falling

Handcuffs And Fingerprints BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

After gaining a search warrant for one of the suspect vehicles, an additional firearm was located that had been stolen in a burglary near Lindale even earlier that same morning along with a fingerprint, leading Investigators to two suspects residing in Paris, Texas.

Now, Smith County, Whitehouse PD, Paris PD, The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are in on the case.

a close up of a generic looking police badge. aijohn784 loading...

Smith County and Whitehouse PD Investigators traveled to Paris, Texas and linked up with several other agencies to identify the 4 suspects wanted in these burglaries.

Police believe these suspects are still at large but expect arrests shortly.

Smith County Sheriff's Office. Smith County Sheriff's Office. loading...

Police are looking for 32-year-old Keaire Dantrell Porter and 24-year-old Samaki Nassier Walker along with 20-year-old Jaylon Demond Sanders and 24-year-old Isaiah Lasaul Harris. All 4 are facing charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office loading...

19 Fugitives Wanted by the FBI With Ties to Texas Take a look at these fugitives, some have rewards of up to $5 million dollars.

The 17 East Texans Who are Currently Sitting on Death Row Although dates for execution have not yet been set, some of those East Texans on this list have been there for a long time--surprisingly long, actually.