(KNUE-FM) One Texas city has decided to "press play" on nostalgia, and people seem to be loving it.

Lately, I've been seeing so many YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook Reels about nostalgia. People talk about how they miss a time when life felt simpler, or when there wasn't a continual feeling of bombardment and sound bites that tire the brain and leave us longing for a landline or a trip to Blockbuster.

The Return of That Friday Night Feeling

Well, we may not have a time machine to transport us back to the 80s or 90s magically, but you can still get a landline, and now, you can visit a type of Blockbuster video, according to MySA. Even better? You can enjoy it for free.

The first-ever "Free Blockbuster" has opened up in San Antonio, Texas, inside the My Weekend World Event Center on McCarty Road, and now I think I need to plan a little nostalgia road trip.

What Exactly Is a Free Blockbuster?

So, no, we're not talking about a free-standing Blockbuster Video that so many of us remember from previous years. Think of it more like one of those free libraries, except for movies on old-school VHS and DVDs. You take one or leave one.

A Nonprofit Bringing Back Community Connections

This isn't the only Free Blockbuster location. People have been seeing this around the U.S. In fact, we have a nonprofit to thank, with the goal of bringing back that Blockbuster feeling —minus the late fees.

Why San Antonio’s Version Stands Out

The one in San Antonio is next level, though, given that this Free Blockbuster is located inside Weekend World. If you're not familiar, Weekend World is a 6,000-square-foot pop-culture playground where you can shop for or enjoy checking out horror collectibles, local vendors, and vintage arcade games. There's even a little theater for screenings of independent films.

Nostalgia That Brings People Together

People are loving it and are participating and contributing to it. I guess we've been craving that feeling more than we may have even thought. The idea of picking up (or dropping off movies), hanging out, and sharing stories with other lovers of all things old-school and vintage sounds pretty fantastic right about now.

Plan Your Trip

The Free Blockbuster in the My Weekend World Event Center is open Tuesday - Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at 435 McCarty Road in San Antonio. You can follow their events via the Instagram page.

You're welcome to stop by, trade a movie, or just hang out. It’s all about sharing stories and connecting with your neighbors over the films we grew up with—no membership or subscription required.

