Free Christmas Food Giveaway In Hawkins, Texas This Week

The holidays can be both a joyous and a stressful time for many. With the cost of EVERYTHING rising, including food, a lot of families could be hit with the tough choice of giving gifts or just being able to eat this holiday season. Thankfully, we live in an amazing community that loves to give in East Texas and one of our local HBCU's wants to be a blessing to the community.

JCC's Free Christmas Food Giveaway Happens This Week!

Jarvis Christian College

Our friends at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas let us know recently that they will be hosting a free Christmas Food Giveaway on Wednesday December 15th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Fellowship Hall on campus.

They Are Looking To Help 110 Families

In celebration of Jarvis Christian College's 110th Anniversary, the College's goal is to support 110 families with holiday meal bags which include turkeys, canned and dry foods and other items. This event is open to any family in need in Hawkins and the surrounding areas.

What Do I Need To Do To Participate?

On December 15th beginning at 9:00 AM you can pull up to JCC's Fellowship Hall located at PR 7631, Highway 80 East in Hawkins to receive food or you can contact them ahead of time by reaching out to Gia Petties at 903-730-4890 ext. 2909. We send out sincere thanks to Jarvis CC for helping spread holiday love and giving throughout East Texas and if you know someone that could use the help, share this information with them!

