Free COVID-19 Testing Continues In Tyler & Palestine

While the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to trickle into East Texas, COVID hospitalizations in East Texas continue to be at high levels that's why free testing for the virus is still ongoing in locations in Tyler and Palestine.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

In Tyler, the walk-up testing site will take place at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 4000 Frankston Hwy. from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday through Friday.

In Palestine, testing is ongoing at the Palestine Civic Center located at 1819 West Spring Street Tuesdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Testing is free and open to the public but you have to get registered at gogettested.com and results will be returned in 48 to 96 hours.

A face mask is required and persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.