Free Ongoing COVID Testing For Smith & Gregg County Residents

While the rush to get a COVID-19 vaccination is on throughout the country, its still important to get tested first if you start to feel symptoms of COVID or if you've come into close contact with someone who had it.

We received information from the City Of Tyler and Smith County Emergency Management about on going FREE COVID testing in Tyler going on now through February 28th.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at New Life Community Church, located at 1201 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler across from Tyler High School.

Testing will occur Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. These tests are free to the public.

Also, testing in Palestine will continue every Tuesday and every Thursday at the Palestine Civic Center located at 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine.

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line. It is advised that you do not eat, drink, or smoke anything at least 20 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

Register online at GoGetTested.com. A face mask is required to enter the building. Persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.

If you don't feel comfortable going into a building to get tested, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also being provided by eTrueNorth in Tyler at the Brookshire's Culinary Center 200 Rice Road in Tyler and at the Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 located at 1900 S. High Street in Longview.

Both locations provide free COVID-19 testing through the self-administered nasal swab testing is available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not. You must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results from eTrueNorth. These drive-thru testing sites are only by appointment.

For more details, visit https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing