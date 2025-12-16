(Tyler, Texas) - Downtown Tyler has plenty of locations to walk into for a celebration of anything or to enjoy a nice date night dinner. It's convenient to park and take a short walk to wherever you need to get to. For some, walking may not be the best option, especially with all the construction going on.

That's where a new shuttle service has begun. This service will allow you to get around the downtown area while you rest your feet for a moment. And the best part about it is that it's completely free.

A New Shuttle Will Get You Around Downtown Tyler

If you are celebrating on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Downtown Tyler, you will be able to travel around the area for free. The City of Tyler has partnered with Tyler Valet to offer a shuttle service with clearly marked pick-up and drop-off points. Shuttle stops are easy to find, with bright yellow signs placed throughout the Downtown area.

Riders can hop on and off at any stop along the route at no cost on Thursday, Friday or Saturday evenings:

Thursdays: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Their are six total shuttle stops around Downtown Tyler:

Stop 1: Broadway Ave at Fair Plaza Parking Garage at the Tyler Transit bus stop

Stop 2: West Erwin Street in front of Liberty Hall

Stop 3: East Ferguson Street entrance of Smith County Parking Garage

Stop 4: Northwest Corner of the Ferguson and College Ave intersection at the Plaza Tower

Stop 5: Plaza Tower parking lot on North Bois D’Arc Avenue

Stop 6: Southeast corner of College Avenue and Elm Street Intersection at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage

This partnership provides another convenient option for those enjoying restaurants, shops and events in the heart of Tyler. We appreciate Tyler Valet’s collaboration in making this service possible. - Amber Varona, Main Street Director

Just look for the yellow shuttle stop signs to take advantage of the free service when exploring Downtown Tyler.

