Soon Texans Will Be Banned From Buying Many of The Most Popular Refrigerators

Affecting folks in Austin, TX, and across the Lone Star State, recently unveiled environmental regulations will see Texans say goodbye to many of the most popular home appliances. But this won't just be affecting Texans.

This change is coming for every American. You may recall the announcement was made last December, and according to FOX News, "the regulations are targeting multiple popular home and commercial appliances that federal officials said would help curb carbon emissions."

"Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to lowering utility costs for working families, which is helping to simultaneously strengthen energy independence and combat the climate crisis," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said doing this "will eliminate 420 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" over the next three decades and save households and businesses $5 billion a year on utility bills."

These new standards for refrigerators and freezers will take effect within the next five years and will mark the first-ever federal regulations targeting these particular appliances.

Of course, some don't agree with the Biden Admin and these new regulations: "Consumers are perfectly capable of making these decisions on their own, including consumers who want to buy extra efficient refrigerators or other models," Ben Lieberman, with the Competitive Enterprise Institute, via Fox News Digital.

