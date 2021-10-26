Fort Worth is Home to the Best Scare for this Halloween Weekend

As we wrap up October this weekend, many will be looking for that last scare of this spooky month. The many haunted houses in East Texas will be full of scares for those in line. But if you've already done your rounds at these houses, maybe a two hour trip to Fort Worth to experience one of the top 5 haunted houses in the entire country would be for you and your friends.

Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth is housed in a 100-year-old meat packing plant on what's called "Hell's Half Acre." This area was a stopping point in the 1870's for cattle drives that became populated with saloons and brothels and areas for drinking and gambling. This rest stop became a place of numerous gun fights and a hideout for various criminals. Old West celebrities like Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Butch Cassidy, Sundance Kid and others made stops in this area, too.

This makes for the perfect setup for what is consistently one of the best haunted houses in the entire country.

Cutting Edge Haunted House is a two story attraction filled with terrific actors, realistic mannequins and great animatronics all designed to get the biggest scare out of you, your significant other and your friends. It takes just under an hour to get through the haunt.

Cutting Edge Haunted House has received many awards for it's attraction. It was voted USA Today's Best Haunted House in the Nation for 2021 and is number five in America Haunts Top 5 of the Nation's Scariest Haunted Attractions list. They will certainly scare the you-know-what out of you.

