We Found It! The Best Way For Tyler-ites To Dodge The Summer Heat & Have Fun This June

This summer you can catch some really cool shows, while staying cool at the historic (and air conditioned) Liberty Hall in Downtown Tyler, TX.

Guys, they are bringing back some great classic movies, and bringing out some great live shows too. Relax, grab a ticket, and cool off with a movie or a show at Liberty Hall this summer. To purchase tickets, click here, and a reminder that doors always open one hour before a show starts.

Now, Let's See What We've Got Coming to Liberty Hall in May & June.

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

The Breakfast Club (1985) - Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Beyond being in the same class at Shermer High School in Shermer, Illinois, Claire Standish, Andrew Clark, John Bender, Brian Johnson and Allison Reynolds have little in common, except for Claire and Andrew, who do not associate with each other in school. Simply put, Claire is a princess, Andrew is an athlete, John is a criminal, Brian is a brain and Allison is a basket case. However, one other thing they have in common is a nine-hour detention in the school library together on Saturday, March 24, 1984, under the direction of Richard Vernon, supervising from his office across the hall. Tickets cost $9.50.

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

JMT Music Entertainment Presents: The Best of Motown & More - Thurs, May 30

The Best of Motown and More pays tribute to the many R&B and soul greats that defined modern American music. With their eye-catching costumes and stunning choreography, they perform timeless hits from artists like The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Stylistics, The O'Jays, and many more, making their signature sound a household name. If you're a fan of Motown's great soul era, the sound that defined a generation, then The Best of Motown and More will have you rockin' in your seats and dancing on your feet!

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

Toni Robinson Presents: Cheesin' Fest - Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

Indulge in all things cheesy at Cheesin' Fest, an exclusive party hosted by comedians celebrating big laughs and America's favorite food. Toni Robinson will host the event, which features comedians who appeared on one of the biggest YouTube comedy shows, Kill Tony!

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

Moana (2016) - Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m.

On the Polynesian island of Motunui, the inhabitants worship the goddess of nature, Te Fiti, a living island who, long ago, brought life to the ocean using a pounomu stone as her heart and the source of her power. Maui, the trickster, shape-shifting demigod of the wind and sea and master of wayfinding, stole Te Fiti's heart to give humanity the power of creation. This caused Te Fiti to disintegrate, and Maui was attacked by Te Ka, a volcanic demon. This movie is part of our 'Summer Break Special' and includes two free concession items with a ticket purchase.

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

Kids Aspiring to Dream Inc. Presents: Showcase Sunday - Sunday, Jun. 9

Kids Aspiring to Dream (KATD) is proud to showcase musicians, singers, poets and local artists who will be representing our communities! Proceeds of the showcase will go towards benefitting KATD scholarships for membered youth and the continual development of KATD outreach programs.

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

Labyrinth: The Live Show - Saturday, Jun. 15 at 2 p.m.

Come in your best gala dress or favorite goblin costume and experience Labyrinth with a live cast! In this fantastical adventure, sixteen-year-old Sarah is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when the Goblin King Jareth grants her wish and takes the young boy away. The purchase of a ticket will include a goodie bag of props to use throughout the movie. Doors open at noon, trivia is at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.

Liberty Hall Liberty Hall loading...

Finding Dory (2016) - Saturday, Jun. 22 at 2 p.m.

In this animated adventure film, the friendly but forgetful blue tang Dory begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. This movie is part of our 'Summer Break Special' and includes two free concession items with a ticket purchase.

