"Everything is bigger in Texas," and that includes our seawalls, too. Now at a spot that once only marked tragedy, a bright world record has been confirmed.

In September of 1900, 125 years ago, in what remains the worst natural disaster in American history, over 8,000 Texans lost their lives. Over the weekend, the seawall that was a result of that tragedy was officially confirmed as the world's largest walkway.

Texas' Galveston Seawall Sets A Guinness World Record

Hundreds of people lined the walkway on Saturday, as Guinness World Records confirmed Galveston now holds the title for the longest walkway. This walkway, 15 feet high and 10.3 miles long, was built in the aftermath of the devastating 1900 storm to help protect citizens.

"Monday is the 125th anniversary of the great storm,” said Lyle. “The seawall was built because of that storm, and it’s protected Galveston for over a hundred years. So we wanted to just come out and celebrate Galvestonians, bring everybody together and celebrate the seawalls.”

Even as everyone cheered, organizers took the time to remind everyone of the wall's history and to honor the thousands lost that day.

How effective is the Galveston Seawall?

With an initial cost of $1.6 million, the wall "proved its worth first during the hurricane of September 21, 1909. Its critical test came with the hurricane of August 16, 1915. The seawall dramatically lowered the loss of life and destruction."

It was a massive construction project that even worked to raise the elevation of the island by as much as 15 feet. It is noted as "a monumental effort in early 20th-century engineering aimed at ensuring the city's survival and preventing future devastation."