Garth Brooks Cancels All Stadium Tour Dates Scheduled for 2021

Garth Brooks has canceled the four remaining tour dates on his 2021 calendar and the Nashville show he was hoping to make good after a rainout in July. Rising rates of COVID-19 cases nationwide necessitated the decision.

The move is not a total surprise, as Brooks said he'd re-evaluate these shows after last Saturday's stop in Nebraska. The five affected concerts include the Nashville concert and planned stops in Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25); Baltimore, Md. (Oct. 2); and Boston, Mass. (Oct. 9).

Ticketmaster will issue a full refund automatically, a press release notes. No action is required to obtain a refund.

Brooks' comments recognize that cities like Charlotte have been postponed several times.

"I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore," he says. "As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."

New concert dates are being sought for 2022, but Brooks' representatives continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers in hopes of returning to the road in some way in 2021.

"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," the megastar says. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale ... and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."

Nationwide, the CDC reported on Monday (Aug. 16) that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by 19.9 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Current rates are similar to the rates in late January and early February, up more than five times from the 12 month low in late June 2021.

Concert promoters like Live Nation will mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting Oct. 4.

