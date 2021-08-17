Hard to remember a time before Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Directly before we had ol' MySpace, which kicked off this whole social media craze off. And I don't care what anyone says, I maintain that Tom and company never got the respect they earned. MySpace was great. I mean, you got a profile song, and could put your best friend's mom in your Top 8, no other platform ever did that for us.

But nearly as soon as MySpace was peaking, Mark Zuckerberg swooped in and began his reign over social media. It wasn't long before MySpace was unjustly left out in the cold, and all the cool college aged kids were checking the relationship status of their crush on Facebook.

But, it was around 2008 that Zuck really began grabbing the eyeballs of more than just his original college demo, and as we all know the now third richest man in the world has never let go of them.

Just like MySpace before it, Facebook gave us direct access to our favorite bands. And just like us, all of our favorite acts were hopping on looking to connect with us too. So, this got us thinking; have you ever wondered what your favorite bands and artists looked like when Facebook began it's world take-over?

Yeah, so did we.