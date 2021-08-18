Tyler’s Affordable Hotels Might Be a Big Draw This Fall

Texas is about to get a whole lot more visitors because we're so stinkin' cool, quaint, and unique, not to mention we can smoke some mean brisket. Tourists are on their way to the Lone Star State, and there's one big reason they'll choose Tyler over Austin.



Cheaper hotels!

I've seen pictures of your brisket, corn-on-the-cob, and piles of sausage on social media, and it all looks amazing. So, if your goal is to create an aroma that will lure in hungry visitors looking to belly up to the buffet, you've done a good job and they are on their way. GoBankingRates.com said the visitors are coming to Texas, and November will be the biggest month that they'll be packing in.

Expedia looked at customer data based on travel lodging demands for September through November of this year and came up with the top destinations around the country where good deals on hotels are there for the taking.

November will be the month that Austin will have among the lowest average daily rates (ADR) in the nation at $143, and visitors will be on their way to, "Enjoy live music, local food, outdoorsy fun and sumptuous sunsets over Lady Bird Lake," according to Expedia. And the bats. Austin has millions of bats, be we have them in East Texas too.

And we have live music, great food, and those specialty margaritas at Villa Montez. And hotels that won't melt your credit card. Statista said average hotel rates in America are around $126, and Tyler is more in line with those rates than Austin is. Oh sure, we don't have Sixth Street, Antone's, or Zilker Park, but we also don't have as much spilled beer and gridlock traffic. GoBankingRates.com didn't consider Tyler as an option, but surely there's room for more than one jewel in the Texas crown. With cheaper hotel rates, the visitors might come to Tyler just because.

Along with Austin, Boise, ID, and Boston, MS will be great places to visit this November, judging by the building hotel reservation lists.

There's also nothing wrong with sticking close to home, cheering on our East Texas high school football teams, and grilling some of that brisket. Staying home might be the best financial move of them all.