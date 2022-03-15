Could Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood be the next country superstars lending their names to a downtown Nashville bar? It's possible, according to the Nashville Business Journal, which cites "multiple sources" in saying that Brooks is "eying a honky-tonk at 411 Broadway."

That's the same space formerly occupied by longtime Broadway favorite Paradise Park, a trailer park-themed bar and restaurant, as well as the Downtown Sporting Club. Both venues have since closed, and the building that housed them sold in December 2021 for $48 million.

According to All Access, the public records appear to link Brooks to the building's sale. The country star's business manager, Cheryl Harris of O'Neal Hagaman PLLC, is listed as the registered agent of the building's new owner. Also associated with the sale is Rusty Jones, Brooks' longtime attorney.

Brooks and Yearwood themselves haven't given away any details about what they might be planning, though between the two country superstars, they could host quite the hotspot. Brooks, of course, is a legendary country entertainer; in addition to her storied country career, Yearwood is also the host of her own Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and the author of three cookbooks.

If they are planning to open up a bar, venue or restaurant in downtown Nashville, Brooks and Yearwood would be far from the first country stars to do so, though they just might be the first husband and wife team. Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert are all among the country A-Listers who have lent their name to a downtown Nashville bar.

How He's Changed! Garth Brooks' Storied Career in Pictures: