Move over, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. It’s time for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to try their hand on the 2018 smash hit “Shallow,” from the blockbuster movie A Star is Born.

In fact, the cover collaboration might even make it onto Brooks’ next album.

In a new interview with People (The TV Show!), the country music couple confirmed that they have recorded the song in the studio for possible inclusion on Brooks’ next album, which is titled Fun but has yet to be given a release date. Yearwood and Brooks first tried their hand at the song during an episode of Inside Studio G in March of 2020, after a fan requested the performance on Facebook Live.

“Shallow” snagged a long list of awards after its release, including two Grammys for and an Academy Award for "Best Original Song." See a snippet of Brooks and Yearwood's new recording in the video at the top of the story.

Cooper actually attended one of Brooks and Yearwood's concerts in Los Angeles while he was preparing for his role in A Star Is Born.

“He was neat,” Brooks remembers. “He kept talking about ear monitors, which was weird. I don’t know if it was already written in the movie, but he noticed I didn’t wear them, and I told him that the reason I didn’t wear them was I can’t hear (the audience).”

“Every girl on the tour was suddenly backstage when Bradley came back,” Yearwood says with a laugh.