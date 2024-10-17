The best part of this post on social media is that there are so many people who don't realize it's a joke. Which, now that I think of it may be the worst part. Dammit, guys, does anyone ever pause to find out if a wild story they read online is true?

Celina 52 Truck Stop ought to be giving whoever runs its social media a raise this week. After posting a couple of seemingly violent pictures along with what seemed to be the story of a short-sighted cashier flying off the handle.

Let's check it out:

Here's your feel-good story of the day:

Our 2nd shift lead Cashier Colby noticed a would-be shoplifter had unlawfully entered our stock room earlier and immediately sprang into action by tackling him to the ground as the Suspect tried to make excuses.

The Suspect was slightly injured in the fall and was permanently barred from Celina 52 Truck Stop due to his actions. Colby was not punished as he was determined to be acting on impulse.

It's funny, man. And the comments are gold. From folks thanking Colby for keeping them safe, to people saying he overreacted, to a few downright confused people.

Of course, it's all for fun. And resulted in more followers and merch sales for the truck stop, which is located in Tennessee.

UPDATE: It has been determined that the Suspect was actually a new Employee of Smith Distributing, one of our vendors at the Truck Stop. However, we still stand behind Colby's actions as the Suspect was not properly displaying his name tag which could have prevented this mess.

Good on you, Celina 52 Truck Stop.

