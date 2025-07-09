Every day, we all touch nasty things without giving them a second thought. But there are a few things that are statistically very nasty in your Texas home that you could easily devote a little extra TLC to.

We're looking at everyday items that you might not even realize are germ-infested hotspots. But, you know, it could be easily disinfected.

Surprisingly Nasty Things In Texas Homes

Get our free mobile app

A popular example, our phones. We carry them everywhere -- into the bathroom, out to eat, shopping, everywhere. Everything you've touched, basically, so has your phone. Good luck putting it up to your ear next time it rings, now.

But your phone isn't the only nasty thing you love to touch that is germ-ridden. There are so many common household items that, for the most part, we wouldn't expect to be dirty, but most certainly are.

How to lessen germs on household items

Keep in mind that all things that need regular cleanings or replacements differ. If you're not sure, a quick search online and you can find out how long you should use a toothbrush or a sponge before replacing it.

Of course, the best way to prevent spreading germs in your home is to wash your hands regularly and properly. And when you go to dry them, ensure that they are completely dry -- damp hands can pick up even more germs.

Also, cleaning your home weekly and cleaning your kitchen surfaces after use are important.

But even the places and things we expect to be clean can harbor hidden germs. Let's take a look at the top 13 dirtiest items most Texans will have in their homes, according to Culture Map Houston.