Get a Baby Yoda Library Card at Longview Library While You Can!

Oh, my goodness, Baby Yoda is sooooo cute!

I first became a huge Baby Yoda stan a couple of years ago when I purchased my Disney Plus subscription. I had decided it was a great thing to have because at the time, my daughter Willow was 8 years old. She was pretty much obsessed with Princess and the Frog, Brave, and the updated Lion King. I, on the other hand, was obsessed with seeing Maleficent 2 before anybody else.

My Disney + subscription has paid off for me in dividends because I fell in love with the Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian. Season 3 is supposed to be out in early 2022, but I cannot wait patiently until then, just saying.

When I tell you that I am obsessed with this show, I mean it. I found the full-length version of the show's theme song, "The Mandalorian" by Ludwig Göransson, and in a wine-induced tipsy crying fit, I listened to the song and sang my own made-up lyrics to the instrumental at least 20 times in a row--I am NOT kidding. Something about that bangin' drumbeat and those symphony trombones and violins brought out the beast in me!

I also used that popular "Baby Yoda sipping gif" whenever somebody was spilling the tea about something on social media.

via GIPHY

I watched Season 1 at least twice, and I think one time I had a Baby Yoda screensaver on my phone.

I started following actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandolarian character) on Twitter.

I watched all of the behind-the-scenes episodes. I found some Mandalorian episode podcast reviews on my Stitcher phone app. I am O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D, I tell you!

When I heard that the Longview Library (222 W Cotton St) was giving out Baby Yoda library cards, I almost leaped into my car. I couldn't go down there right away because I was at work and it would take a lot of explaining if I had put my radio show on hold to drive over there. I think my boss would not understand (or excuse) my absence.

There are only 14,000 of these Baby Yoda library cards available, thank you KLTV for hooking me up with the deets.

Just know that I will knock over any little kids that try to push and jump me in line to get my Baby Yoda library card. Y'all little babies have to wait your turn in line behind me, the grown folks are talking (about Baby Yoda)!

