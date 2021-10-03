Get Lost And Found In This Texas Corn Maze

With the arrival of fall, also comes several traditions of the season including pumpkin patches, hayrides and haunted houses. There's also another fall tradition that the whole family can get "lost" inside of.

Pack up the fam and take a ride down near San Antonio to La Vernia, Texas where you'll find the "Corn-N-Maze" where every fall, the owners of the property transform a corn field into a maze with a whimsical, family friendly feel.



Just like everyone else, the Corn-N-Maze didn't open last year due to COVID but they are back this year with a "Wizard Of Oz" theme because the owners said they "liked the play on words, ‘there’s no place like home,’ considering we are just coming out of a pandemic" according to KSAT.

There is 3.9 miles of trail to make it through, but there are maze markers to help guide you so don't freak out. There's also tons of other stuff as well including a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, slides, corn pit, tire climb, sand pit, hay bales, mini maze for the little ones, bouncy balls, roping area, and a sensory station.



The Corn-N-Maze will be open on weekends starting Friday October 8th through Halloween with special "Lights Out" maze and even a special "Doggie Day" one weekend. Admission is $10 and kids 2 and under are free.

If you plan on making the trip, let us know and snap some photos for us! We would love to see them! To find out more about it, visit their website at HERE.

