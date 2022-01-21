We would just like to reiterate what several of the commenters on this Gilmer Police Facebook page had to say regarding this post:

Why on earth is it so hard to have surveillance cameras that can at least take as good of video or photos as our iPhones do? I mean, what the heck... So much of this footage we get from stores is, frankly, horrible.

But I digress.

Here's the deal: The Gilmer Police Department is currently seeking this 'person of interest."

From the post itself, we can't confirm whether this person is wanted for stealing or some other crime. Or perhaps this person could be in danger. Honestly, the post was vague in that regard.

However, I gotta say--if this guy is stealing from that Wal-Mart in Gilmer, he may be the most CHEERFUL looking thief I've ever seen. Seriously--look at his face? He looks absolutely happy as a lark in these photos. Who knows? Perhaps he was humming a happy little tune the entire time.

OK, seriously all joking aside. Please take a look at these photos and see if you recognize him. Please share with your friends. He looks to be a caucasian man in his 30's, somewhat clean cut with glasses and a full beard.

Here's a photo of the vehicle he was last seen driving:

Gilmer Police FB page Gilmer Police FB page loading...

If you have any idea who this man is, please reach out to the Gilmer Police at 903-843-5545. All calls are anonymous. Also, they ask that you give the reference case number, which is #22-0034.

Speaking of interesting things regarding East Texas Wal-Marts:

Conspiracy Theorists Go Nuts Over Longview Walmart And Sam's Not Taking Cash The old saying goes something like ... 'Cash Is King'. However, paying with cash is becoming a much harder thing to do these days and some Longview residents are taking notice. The following comments were posted in a social media group after noticing that a Walmart and Sam's in Longview no longer accepted cash.

16 Exciting Places In Tyler and Longview For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives To Visit Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.