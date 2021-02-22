Glass Recreation Center In Tyler Closed For Repairs

We're slowly but surely returning back to normal in East Texas and as every one begins to take inventory on the damage caused by "Winter Storm Uri" (yes they gave it a name), some locations in East Texas will remain closed.

According to an email we received from The City Of Tyler, The Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., has sustained water damage from a burst water line as a result of the extreme cold weather event and will be closed for the week of February 22.

Once repairs can be made, the center will reopen for regular business hours the statement went on to add.

The Glass Recreation Center has sustained severe water damage due to the winter storm and will remain closed next week.... Posted by Tyler Parks and Rec on Saturday, February 20, 2021