Golden Corral Extends Military Appreciation Offer Through May 2021

COVID-19 has disrupted a lot this year. Literally everything has been impacted in some sort of way. But here in Texas, things are opening back up, and we're slowly working our way through our "new normal".

One thing I miss the most is going out to eat at restaurants. I haven't been out to eat with my husband since March - granted we're saving money because of that. I do miss it, though. However, there is a bright side for us, and for those that have been cautious throughout the last few months!

My husband is an Army veteran, and every year we head over to Golden Corral for the restaurant's annual Military Appreciation Night. Due to COVID-19, Golden Corral wanted its military veterans to not only be able to claim their free meal, but do it in a safe way.

For those of you not familiar with Golden Corral's Military Appreciation Night, it happens every year during the month of November. Last year, the restaurant chain served nearly 6 million free meals to active duty and retired military heroes. According to the company's website, over the past 19 years, Golden Corral restaurants and their guests together have raised over $17 million dollars for Disabled American Veterans.

So back to 2020 - this year, instead of Military Appreciation Night being one single event, Golden Corral is offering promotional cards to U.S. active duty military and retired veterans that are good through May 2021!

"Due to current capacity restrictions in many municipalities and the safety concerns around large gatherings, we cannot responsibly host a single-night event with the large turnout we have enjoyed in the past," Golden Corral says. "We still wanted to provide an opportunity for all military members to be recognized in our restaurants, but understand that many guests may not feel comfortable dining in at this time. Our promotional free meal card will allow guests to return any time within the next six months."

I think that's incredible. As we've seen over the past few months, older people are at a higher risk if exposed to COVID-19. This is a safer option for older veterans to enjoy a meal and feel the appreciation they deserve.

Now you only have during the month of November to pick up your promotional card, so don't wait! Keep in mind that family and friends are welcome to come join the celebration for military heroes, however, the free ‘thank you’ dinner is for the person who served.