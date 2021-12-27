This is beyond scary for anyone, but to hear about it happening to an 11-year-old little girl it's down right frightening. The horrible situation took place just hours after the young girl was celebrating Christmas. Now there is a person of interest that law enforcement is wanting to speak with and is asking the public to help track him down.

Law enforcement for Polk County, TX released some of the details through a post on social media yesterday hours after the incident took place. It was around 2:00 am when the call came in to 911 on the 2500 block of FM 1988 in Goodrich, TX within Polk County. The person who made the call said that someone outside of the house had shot into the home.

Officers Found the Wounded 11-Year-Old Female

Upon entry into the house, law enforcement found the 11-year-old female who was asleep and had been shot. The young girl hasn't been identified but as we learn more about her and her condition we will continue to update this story.

Details on the Person of Interested in Case Where 11-Year-Old Was Shot

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest having to do with this case by the name of Avery Norman. The person of interest might be driving a black Dodge pickup truck or possibly a black older model 4-door Acura.

If you have any information regarding the case or know where the person of interest is currently please don't make contact just call law enforcement at (936) 327-6810.

