While you stay inside to avoid this Texas heat, you may take the time to do some cleaning around the house. You probably ran across some stuff you don't need anymore or just want to get rid of to free up some space. You may just have a garage sale to get rid of that stuff but you may also feel the need to donate those items to a charity. There are a plethora of places in East Texas to donate used items and all of them are perfect options to do so. One such organization is Goodwill which can be found in Longview, Texas and other East Texas cities. While they accept a long list of items, there are some items they will not take.

Goodwill East Texas

Goodwill in East Texas does a lot for its communities. Not only will they take in gently used clothes, office furniture, computers, books and other items, they also provide jobs for many folks. Goodwill also offers computer classes, GED classes, career training and other services (goodwilleasttexas.com/services/). All of those services are made possible by shopping in Goodwill's various stores across East Texas.

Goodwill improves lives in the East Texas communities we serve by providing opportunities for economic independence through work. - Goodwill of East Texas

Goodwill Locations

Tyler - 1817 WSW Loop 323

Athens - 706 N. Palestine St.

Canton - 24648 Highway 64

Carthage - 620 West Panola

Center - 1233 Teneha St.

Gladewater - 1640 E. Broadway

Henderson - 517 US Highway 79 South

Kilgore - 1409 Highway 259 North

Longview - 2451 Loop 281

Mabank - 1018 South Third

Marshall - 1601 Sedberry

Mineola - 201 North Newsome

Palestine - 3824 West Oak St.

Whitehouse - 300 Highway 110

Goodwill offers a wide variety of jobs, including jobs for those with disabilities. You could be a stocker or a cashier or there are openings for store managers if that is something you are seeking. Check out goodwilleasttexas.com and click "Jobs" to see what is available and how to apply.

Making a Donation

Any of these Goodwill locations will accept your donations of bed frames, clothes, bicycles, books, DVDs and many other items. But there are items that Goodwill cannot accept like used mattresses, large appliances, CRT televisions, carpeting and other items. Before you make your donation, check out the list below of the 24 items that Goodwill will not accept:

Goodwill in East Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations

