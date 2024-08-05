It's never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing in Texas. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in July, eight families reported their teen boys missing in Texas.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

As of this writing (August 5, 2024), between July 1 and July 31, 2024, eight teenage boys were reported missing. Their ages range from 14 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

We've put a recent spotlight on the teen girls that have gone missing in Texas. But many can forget that boys will go missing, too. It is just as important to return them to their families as it is the girls, no matter the circumstance behind their disappearance.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these boys are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of these eight teen boys who went missing in Texas in July by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

In July, 8 Families Reported Their Teen Boy, Ages 14 to 17, Had Vanished in Texas These teen boys went missing in Texas last month. Find out how to help bring them home. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

