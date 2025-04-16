It’s Texas’ Own Hidden Beautiful Tropical Paradise

Did you know that Texas has its very own beautiful tropical paradise? I mean, why wouldn't it? We've basically got every other known climate: hot desert, cold desert, hot semi, Temperate Oceanic, warm summer Mediterranean, and roast your face off August.

And not far from our state capital, about a two-hour drive, we have our very own little slice of tropical paradise courtesy of a wonderful spring-fed waterfall.

Texas' Own Hidden Beautiful Tropical Paradise: Gorman Falls.

Gorman Falls is in Colorado Bend State Park and is a 70-foot spring-fed waterfall. "It's a popular hiking destination, requiring a 3-mile round-trip hike over rough and rocky terrain. The hike is considered moderately challenging, with a steep and slippery descent near the falls."

Those who have hiked the trail to get there understand just how special the place is. To those who haven't made the 3-mile round trip you don't know what you are missing.

"... Known to Native Americans for 4,000 years (their pictographs dot nearby caves), it stayed wild ‘til the state snagged 5,328 acres in 1984, opening the park in ’87. The 3-mile round-trip hike to Gorman Falls—rocky, steep, and cable-assisted at the end—draws over 1 million visitors yearly to its misty base, where Guadalupe bass swim in clear pools... It’s a testament to preservation, with 35 miles of trails and 400 caves rounding out the park’s rugged charm." Via Texas Everything.

You may want to make a trip soon to visit. The Falls are found on the western bank of the Colorado River, roughly 10 miles from Lake Buchanan.