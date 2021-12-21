Got Warrants In Longview TX? Amnesty Program Begins In January

Maybe you got too busy and forgot. Maybe you knew about this whole time and found every excuse in the world to not go back to town. One thing is for sure, if you have a warrant in Longview, you'll have the chance to clear it up soon and start the new year fresh.

Municipal Court Offers Warrant Amnesty Program Beginning in January

According to a press release we received, the Longview Municipal Court is once again offering its warrant amnesty program from Jan. 1 through April 30. Anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

The warrant amnesty program began in January 2017

The program has grown since its start from a one-month to a four-month program. In 2021, 555 warrants were cleared during the program which I'm sure was a welcome relief to all involved.

How Do We Get Our Warrants Cleared?

The Municipal Court will remove all warrant fees when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed. As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.

What If I Can't Afford to Pay In Full Right Now?

The court says they will also assist people that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full, and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

So Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Your Warrants Cleared.

Contact the Municipal Court at 903-237-1186 or at court@LongviewTexas.gov, or visit the court at 302 W. Cotton Street inside the Longview Police and Courts Building for more information.

