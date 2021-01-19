Gov. Abbott ‘Offended’ By Vetting Of Texas National Guard In D.C.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he's offended by the measures being taken by the FBI and Department of Defense ahead of Wednesday's Presidential Inauguration to vet the Texas National Guard.

Due to the need to have increased security at this year's inauguration (granted, there is a lot of security at any presidential inauguration), officials are subjecting the D.C. National Guard and troops from other states across the country.

Officials in Washington D.C. say that the extra vetting is being done out of concern for a possible insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the inauguration.

"This is the most offensive thing I've ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard," Governor Abbott said on Twitter. "I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I'll never do it again if they are disrespected like this."

According to the Washington Post, concern about potential internal threats has intensified as investigators have identified a growing list of people with law enforcement and military ties. At least two service members were identified among the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

“While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital,” acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller said in a statement. While law enforcement vetting typically occurs before major security events, he added, “in this case the scope of military participation is unique.”

According to CBS Austin, In 2015, Gov. Abbott asked the State Guard to monitor a U.S. military training exercise in Texas dubbed “Jade Helm 15” amid internet-fueled suspicions that the war simulation was really a hostile military takeover.