Governor Abbott Extends Early Voting In Texas

In less than 100 days the entire nation will exercise its political power and vote in this year's presidential election.

However, due to COVID-19 many voters have shown concern on how to protect themselves from contracting the virus, yet exercise their right to vote.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Monday (July 27th) to extend early voting in Texas for the November 3rd election by nearly a week.

As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus. By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

In person voting will begin on Tuesday, October 13th through Friday October 30th. The proclamation will also expand the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to, as well as on, Election Day.

In order to participate in this year's election, you must be a registered voter. Make sure you check your status by clicking here.

Make sure you do your civic duty and vote in this year's election and use your political power.

See you at the polls.