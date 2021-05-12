We're getting there, slowly but surely, and eventually things will get back to "normal." But, guys, no matter how "normal" life gets again, you can bet that some things will be changed forever. Good and bad.

“Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas! Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.”

Gone are the days of sitting in a doctor's office waiting room sick, or actually going into work when you're sick, now we get to work from home. And speaking of working from home, we may never be able to fully disconnect from work again thanks to Zoom, which told email to "hold my beer." And I'll be frank, I'm surprised we held on to buffets as long as we did, those are gone.

While it will be out with the old on several long-held social norms, it is also in with the new with some, including alcohol-to-go here in Texas.

Last March when the pandemic shut us all down, Governor Abbott signed a waiver allowing to-go sales of alcohol, well now it has been extended indefinitely. Today Abbott signed a bill that permanently allows Texans to purchase alcohol to-go from restaurants. The measure allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery orders and is meant to help struggling bars and restaurants in the Lone Star State.