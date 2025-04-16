(Gregg County, Texas) - Folks in East Texas love their pets. In our house, we have two cats that provide love and laughs every day. You probably have a dog or two. Others may have a snake or a parakeet or fish.

Some in Texas want a more exotic type of pet. A kangaroo, for instance, is a cute animal that some may want to own. How 'bout a camel? Watch out, they spit. If you want to add some color to your horse farm, how 'bout a zebra?

Gregg County Has Made it Harder to Own a Monkey

All of the above animals, and more, are legal to own as a pet in Texas. Another exotic animal you can have as a pet is a monkey. There's your standard monkey that are cute and small and often seen wearing a diaper. There's the marmoset if you want a fancier monkey or the larger, and a bit more dangerous, orangutan.

Recently, a Gregg County resident wanted to know if they could have a monkey as a pet (KLTV). She called the Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris and asked if it was possible. She was told no.

This prompted a meeting of Gregg County commissioners to update their policy. It is legal to own exotic pets in Texas as long as you get the proper permits to do so. But the local governments can place their own restrictions on ownership or make it outright illegal.

The updated language agreed upon by commissioners now includes monkeys along with lions, tigers, hyenas, pandas, elephants and many other exotic animals as illegal to own in Gregg County (greggcounty.texas.gov). If a resident is caught with any prohibited animal, they can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and are subject to fines.

