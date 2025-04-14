(Mineola, Texas) - We have many official "____ of Texas." The the state flower, the blue bonnet. The state bird, the Northern Mockingbird. The state small mammal, the armadillo. What we don't have is a state gun.

We're all about our firearms in Texas. We use them for sport or protection or hunting. That's why it's surprising that we don't have a state gun. An East Texas lawmaker in Austin is hoping to change that with a new resolution he's just introduced.

New Resolution Wants to Make the ______ the Official Gun of Texas

Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola introduced a bill in Austin on Thursday, April 10, to make the cannon the official gun of Texas (WFAA). Yes, those big barrels that shoot large balls from an old pirate ship or off an old fort's wall. The resolution passed the Senate with a 28-2 vote.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 22 states that the cannon is important to Texas' history. There's the Battle Gonzales where Texas rebels refused to give up their cannon to the Mexican military. They shouted the phrase "Come and take it." That same phrase and picture of a cannon is seen on flags across the state.

A New Resolution Wants to Make the Cannon the Official Gun of Texas

There is an official handgun of Texas, the 1847 Colt Walker pistol. Gov. Abbott signed that resolution for the six shooter's designation in 2021. This is also the second attempt to memorialize the cannon. A similar bill was introduced in 2017 but failed to pass. We'll have to see how far this East Texas authored bill will go.

