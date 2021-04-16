One of my favorite things to do on Fridays is to peruse the East Texas police departments Facebook page to see who their hunting for every week....also to make sure my mug doesn't show on there too.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a dude who must have forgot that his "haircut" is very noticeable that he shouldn't want to be committing crimes with such a horrible and easily identifiable look.

According to authorities, Mr. "Business In The Middle, Party On The Sides" was involved in a burglary that took place at an undisclosed location just east of Kilgore.

But if you get some time, you got to check out the comments from some of the folks under the post:

What in the Alabama cousin f*cowry T-Rex looking crap is this 😂😂shouldn’t be hard to find That hair is a crime all by itself!!!! Looks like the barber got a little carried away over the ear.

Okay, now that we're done joking, let's find this dude. If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Investigator Nieves at 903-237-2544 or the Gregg County Crime Stopper’s at 903-236-STOP. Refer to Case Number C21-04860.