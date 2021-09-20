If you really want to start a great argument in your office, bring up McDonald's McRib. I guarantee there will be no gray area in the discussion, you'll hear either "I love it" or "I just threw up in my mouth a little." I love it and the season is almost here for that glorious piece of fake pork.

Get our free mobile app

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year. I'm not talking about colorful lights or presents or carols, I am talking about the McRib. The only reason I visit McDonald's outside of breakfast (we'll get to that in a minute). The McRib is awesome and any other opinion is wrong.

So once a year, McDonald's bring back a sandwich. It's a sandwich that is in no way healthy nor will it compete with any BBQ joint in Texas. It is a fake piece of pork dipped in BBQ sauce, with pickles and onions, on a long bun. It is so good. It is called the McRib.

Here's my thing about McDonald's, I love McDonald's breakfast. The sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin or sausage biscuit are my favorites. The oblong hash brown is so good, especially if you break it in half and add it to your sausage biscuit. But outside of breakfast, I am not a McDonald's fan. I do like their fries, though.

I hate that the McRib is only available for a month. As much as I want the tangy goodness to be available year round, I would probably burn myself out on it. So I'll just enjoy it every Fall, or curiously, Winter last year.

Plus, there is the bonus of when you're finished, you can dip your fries in the BBQ sauce that dripped off. So great.

To those shaking your head and telling me I'm crazy, you're wrong, except for the crazy part, I am, a little, or maybe a lot, I haven't been tested. No word yet on when exactly the McRib releases but I will be there day 1.

2021 State Fair of Texas Mouth Watering Food Preview Get a preview of all of the delicious food you will get to enjoy at the 2021 State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

Make Sure to Visit These 20 Unforgettable Breakfast Options in Tyler Here are some of your best breakfast options for Tyler.