I’m Excited My Guilty Pleasure Season of Fake Pork is Coming Soon
If you really want to start a great argument in your office, bring up McDonald's McRib. I guarantee there will be no gray area in the discussion, you'll hear either "I love it" or "I just threw up in my mouth a little." I love it and the season is almost here for that glorious piece of fake pork.
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year. I'm not talking about colorful lights or presents or carols, I am talking about the McRib. The only reason I visit McDonald's outside of breakfast (we'll get to that in a minute). The McRib is awesome and any other opinion is wrong.
So once a year, McDonald's bring back a sandwich. It's a sandwich that is in no way healthy nor will it compete with any BBQ joint in Texas. It is a fake piece of pork dipped in BBQ sauce, with pickles and onions, on a long bun. It is so good. It is called the McRib.
Here's my thing about McDonald's, I love McDonald's breakfast. The sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin or sausage biscuit are my favorites. The oblong hash brown is so good, especially if you break it in half and add it to your sausage biscuit. But outside of breakfast, I am not a McDonald's fan. I do like their fries, though.
I hate that the McRib is only available for a month. As much as I want the tangy goodness to be available year round, I would probably burn myself out on it. So I'll just enjoy it every Fall, or curiously, Winter last year.
Plus, there is the bonus of when you're finished, you can dip your fries in the BBQ sauce that dripped off. So great.
To those shaking your head and telling me I'm crazy, you're wrong, except for the crazy part, I am, a little, or maybe a lot, I haven't been tested. No word yet on when exactly the McRib releases but I will be there day 1.