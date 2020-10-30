McDonald’s Brings Back McRib Nationwide for First Time Since 2012

Stop the presses! Seriously, this is breaking news for fast food loving people everywhere. McDonald's is bring back the foodie favorite McRib, and they are doing it nationwide.

McDonald's made the announcement Friday in a press release saying not only are they bringing back the McRib, they are taking the fan-favorite nationwide for the first time since 2012 starting December 2.

"The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago", said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The fast food chain is making the sandwich, which made its debut in 1982, available at all of its 14,400 US restaurants when it hits menus on December 2. In the past McDonald's has brought the McRib back to only select locations for limited times. Stressed out McRib lovers even relied on a McRib Locator website to help them get their "fix".

For those out there that have never experienced the sandwich that became a cult classic in the fast food world, the McRib is described as, "seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles". Ok, ok, so the meat is shaped to look like ribs, but hey....it seems to work..

Maybe this is what 2020 needs to give us hope. According to the statement, it's "one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world". So there's that.

By the way, Germany has the McRib year round.