McDonald’s Is Giving Away 10,000 McRibs

Rejoice McDonald's McRib lovers, the "Saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious" sandwich is officially back. If you avoid getting excited because the McRib doesn't show up to your local McDonald's, this comeback is nationwide, all 14,400 of the McDonald's restaurants in the US will be bringing back the bbq sandwich Tuesday, December 2nd.

McDonald's News announced that although the McRib was only sold at select locations in previous years, this year will continue to be unlike any other. So since lines are officially a "no-no" in 2020, McDonald's agrees, to avoid lines and McRibs are now officially available nationwide. We will avoid long lines because every restaurant has them.

To celebrate the return of the McRib, McDonald's will be giving away 10,000 McRibs! No shave November has come to an end, so shave it all off for a free McRib.

Here is what McDonald's said in a press release according to PRNewswire.com: "We're giving away a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries* from fans who show us their clean-shaven face. Beard or no beard, prepare for the McRib with a shave—or even a facial mask—because anyone can participate, from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin's roommate. Just post a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. Sorry, no Stories! The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last."

What is the McRib? The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce with onions and pickles.