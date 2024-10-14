The Most Haunted Road In Texas You Should Never Visit

Are lame haunted houses not enough anymore? Are you looking for a bigger rush this Halloween? Something to make your spine tingle? Perhaps, driving down the most haunted backroad is right up your alley.

Marshall's old Stagecoach Road is located northeast of Marshall, TX. Guys, the stories that have come out of this old dirt road are off-the-charts spooky.

Adding to this road's creep factor are these towering oak trees running alongside the narrow road, which at times will come together overhead turning the road into a seemingly cavern straight to hell.

Digging for more info, the Marshall News Messenger said that, "the historical dirt road served as the main thoroughfare for stagecoaches traveling between Shreveport and Marshall in the early to mid-1800s before the Civil War."

The road is a registered historical site.

Along the road is a marker that reads, "In some areas, iron-rimmed wheels and horses' hooves trampled the narrowed roadbed as much as 12 ft. below the surrounding terrain." Through the years there have been cynics who have set out to prove the stories are fraudulent.

"I thought the legends were likely teenage hysteria or boyfriends taking their girlfriends out there trying to scare them," Sonshine Paranormal Founder Clay Henderson shared with the Marshall News Messenger. "We went out there to debunk the legends and the stories. Instead, we found some pretty great evidence supporting them."

The stories shared of spine-tingling encounters that have happened along this road will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Just a few years ago a Kilgore lady found a child's handprint on her vehicle after visiting it.

If you decide to take a drive down Marshall's Stagecoach Road this Halloween, let us know if you experience any other-worldly encounters. While I am curious to hear about yours, I'm not curious enough to drive it for any firsthand experiences.

Happy Halloween!

