Not One But TWO Texas Cities Rank Inside the Top 10 for Happiest

Texans are an all around happy people, except when you mess with our BBQ... use the Chilean flag emoji thinking it's the Texas flag... misplace the apostrophe in "y'all," or drive in the left lane... But overall folks in Dallas, TX and across the state are happy people.

Get our free mobile app

In fact a new study proves that we Texans know a thing or two about being happy. The Lone Star State landed two cities inside the Top 10 for the U.S. according to SmartAsset. The company analyzed the 200 largest cities, looking at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life.

According to their findings California is a happy place to live too. The Golden State has six of the Top 10 happiest cities inside their borders, in fact, Sunnyvale and Freemont landed inside the Top 4.

One thing this study claims to have found is that there is a direct correlation between happiness and income level; so, mo' money, mo' happy. Which Texas cities are the happiest? I'm glad you asked.

Frisco, Texas takes both the No. 1 spots for the marriage rate (62.6%) and the percentage of residents living below the poverty level (2.5%). Additionally, the city ranks No. 2 for its typical living costs compared to the median household income (29.55%) and its violent crime rate (roughly 86 crimes per 100,000 residents).

Plano, Texas ranks in the top 20 across six metrics, most notably: the city has the fourth-highest marriage rate (56.9%) and the 10th-lowest violent crime rate (roughly 155 for every 100,000 residents). Just over a third of the Plano population earns $100,000 or more and typical cost of living expenses make up 40.43% of the median household income in the city.

If you'd like to do a deep dive, you can happily click right here and do just that.

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets are on sale now at We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.