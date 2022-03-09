I confess, I was initially pretty weirded out by sending off my "DNA" to be analyzed by someone in a lab halfway around the world.

But I finally did it. I am happy to say no aliens showed up to abduct me. Well, at least not yet.

In fact, several of my family members did one (or more) of those genealogy/DNA tests. I was excited to see what my DNA "story" would reveal about my past and from where my forebears originated. Although, I already have a bit of an idea just from listening to relatives chat at family gatherings.

Will finding this out change my life in any substantial way? Probably not.

On a day to day basis, it doesn't really matter if I know whether or not we're actually related to a Flemish baron who lived in the 1800's or whether or not we have a certain percentage of Norwegian versus German. But yet, we all seem quite fascinated by the entire concept. It makes sense.

Despite how connected we seem to be on social media, I know many people who say they feel a bit lonely--even when they are with other people. In addition to that, many families, even those who are close and on friendly terms, don't always live near to one another. Generally, there is a sense of disconnection. Disconnection from one's family and friends, and even from one's own identity.

Enter the DNA and genealogy test kits.

Many people want to know where they came from and to feel a sense of continuity with those that came before and lead to their own eventual arrival on this planet. And, depending on the test you choose, you may have the option to connect with 2nd and 3rd cousins you have around the country and even the world. For those who aren't close to their families, this is a real life way to say "hey, I come from somewhere and I am a part of something bigger than me."

As Americans especially, many of us come from such a mix of different ethnic origins it can be fascinating to know if you're half Irish and a quarter Welsh. One friend of mine traced his heritage back to Egypt and was able to follow his family's path from there to other parts of Africa, up through Europe, and over to Cleveland, Ohio.

Humans love stories--especially our own and those of the people we know and love.

Will it change where you work and what you buy at the grocery store for dinner? Probably not. Although if you discover you're mostly Irish, you may decide to start having corned beef sandwiches on a more regular basis.

Have you had your DNA tested yet? We'd love to hear more about your results if you'd like to share.

If you're a bit nervy about having it done because that means the powers that be can create an A.I. replica of you and replace you with it before transporting you to a prison on Mars, we'd love to hear about that, too.

Hey, don't think the thought hasn't crossed my mind. ;)

