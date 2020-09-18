Have Your Bulky Items Picked Up By The City Of Tyler For FREE!

Attention all hoarders and junk collectors!

Do you have unnecessary items cluttering your home or yard and need to get rid of it?

Well the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful is sponsoring a FREE Bulky Item Pick Up Week for residential customers on Monday October 5th - Friday October 9th.

This is the perfect time to finally get rid of that old furniture, kitchen appliance, old toys from the kids, that old carpet, washing machine (I think you get the picture) or just about any other item that would require a special pick up fee.

Sorry - no tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush or tree stumps!

Yes, this service is absolutely free and all you have to do is have those items on your curb. There is absolutely no need to call the Solid Waste Office. However, please keep in mind that items may be collected on a different day from the regularly scheduled garbage collection.

If you know someone who definitely needs to take advantage of this, or if I am talking to you, now is the time to make preparations and get rid of all that old stuff that is taking up space in your home!

FYI, if your items are not collected by Monday (October 12th) give the Solid Waste Office a call at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

Happy cleaning!