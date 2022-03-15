Registration is Open to Help Beautify Tyler, Texas Next Month

Tyler, Texas is beautiful, while it might be difficult for some residents to see because they have become normal to how beautiful it is here, we are lucky to live in such a gorgeous place. But looking this good takes time and effort, which is why the City of Tyler has released details on the Great Tyler Cleanup 2022.

It's where the community comes together to do a city-wide cleanup. The date has been set for Saturday, April 2nd beginning at 9am and things will wrap up around noon. This event is part of the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off and the Great American Cleanup, the good people at Keep Tyler Beautiful host the Great Tyler Cleanup.

Where Will Get Cleaned Up As Part of the Great Tyler Cleanup 2022?

This takes a whole community for a big effort like this and volunteers from all over will head out to their neighborhoods and local parks to help get rid of all the garbage that has been left behind. In 2020 there were over 150 volunteers who took part in the city-wide cleanup effort and sent 20,000 pounds of junk to the dump.

Registration is Open to Volunteer for the Great Tyler Cleanup 2022

If you, your friends, or your family want to sign up as a volunteer you can click here to get registered. If you want to sign up as a business you can do that as well, click here. If you're planning on helping with the cleanup efforts make sure you're pre-registered as there will be prizes given out. There will also be t-shirts for volunteers, plus lunch and drinks after the work is done. If you have any other questions you can visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com or call (903)531-1335.

