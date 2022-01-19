Hawkins, TX Police Report First Burglary In Five Months

Hawkins is known for 2 things: Jarvis Christian College and its main claim to fame as the "Pancake Capital Of Texas".

Crime is something you hardly ever hear about there because a "retirement lifestyle" is enjoyed by most of the residents. So chances are high that when some nonsense is going on, its probably going to be from someone not from there as is the case here.

The Crime Took Place At A Nail Salon

According to a report from CBS19, Hawkins police Chief Manfred Gilow reported that the burglary happened at Hawkins Nail and Spa, located at 280 Beulah St. at 9:35 a.m. before the business was open. In photos posted to social media from security video footage, the perp was driving a Buick.

The Burglar Used A Rock To Break In



In photos posted to the Hawkins Police Department Facebook page, the suspect can be seen holding what appears to be a rock or a brick. The woman reported threw the rock into the glass door to break in and took $600 from behind the counter. An officer drove by and saw the broken glass after she left.

Police Have Identified Her And She's Already Got Warrants

33 year old Liquieta Kelly has been identified as the suspect in the video and apparently this isn't the only place she's hit. Police say her rap sheet includes arrests in Smith, Gregg and Wood counties and she has five active warrants on charges of theft over $2,500, two counts of burglary, a bond violation and robbery.

Police Hope These Photos Can Help Capture Her.

This quiet community of hard working folks don't deserve this. Anyone with information can confidentially submit a tip to Hawkins police at 903-769-3628.

