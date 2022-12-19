In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. King has now found a new school to hone his quarterbacking skills in Georgia.

Longview's Haynes King's Struggles at Texas A&M

Longview's Haynes King hasn't had the best of luck since starting at Texas A&M. A broken leg knocked him out of his starting position in 2021 while inconsistent play kept him from being the consistent starter this season at quarterback. After being a part a of a three man quarterback rotation this season, King decided to enter college football's transfer portal to leave Texas A&M (KETK). King's new destination will be Atlanta, Georgia where he will be a quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

King still has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position next season. He'll have one familiar face with him as former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Lane is also joining the Yellow Jackets (ajc.com).

Haynes King at Longview High School

Haynes King finished his time in Longview with some pretty impressive stats. King threw for 7,537 yards passing combined for his sophomore, junior and senior years. He threw 82 touchdowns to only 17 interceptions and completed 61 percent of his passes. It was during Haynes King's junior year that the Longview Lobos took home their 6A Division II championship by defeating Beaumont West Brook 35-34 at AT&T Stadium. It was the first football championship for the lobos in 80 years. That season, King lead the Lobos with 3,879 yards passing, 42 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and completed 69 percent of his passes.

