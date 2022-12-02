A Viral Video from an England Transplant to Texas Gets H-E-B Perfectly

If you ask any East Texan what chain store they would love to have in the area, about 80 percent would have H-E-B in their top three. Brookshire's is king here, and nothing wrong with that, but we would like to see a little bit more grocery competition in East Texas. A video has been going viral from Oli Pettigrew, known as thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok. He is a transplant from across the pond to our great state and takes some time to sing the praises of his local H-E-B.

Get our free mobile app

Texas Transplant From England

Oli recently made a visit to his local H-E-B. He doesn't say what town he is in but that doesn't matter because we're just jealous he has a H-E-B close by. In his video he goes around the store talking about his personal highlights such as the Cranberry Pecan Turkey Salad, the sushi, the friendly cashiers and others. He actually calls the Cranberry Pecan Turkey Salad "the tastiest thing on planet Earth with crackers."

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok Cranberry Pecan Turkey Salad at His H-E-B - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

I like to have sushi from time to time. When I get a craving, I usually stop at Brookshire's and pick some up. They have some very good sushi at it's stores but from the looks of this video, H-E-B's looks a little bit better.

H-E-B Sushi - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok H-E-B Sushi - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

There is one thing, One Thing, that Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. Its theirs. Its secret. Makes them feel special. You can't have it! And its only three letters. Everyone in Texas already knows what I'm talking about. They're probably right now thinking 'Olie, Olie, don't tell them. They don't deserve it.' Its H-E-B. - Oli Pettigrew, thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok

We love to eat meat in Texas. We love to smoke meat in Texas. We love to grill meat in Texas. Having a great selection of meat is mandatory for any Texas grocery store.

Brisket at H-E-B - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok Brisket at H-E-B - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

Even the floral section of this H-E-B is great.

Floral Section of H-E-B - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok Floral Section of H-E-B - thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

Comments on This Viral Video

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok thatenglishmanintexas via TikTok loading...

The Viral Video

His four minute take on H-E-B is great. Check it out below:

Gorgeous Houston Home with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel I'd could certainly see myself buying this home if I won a use lottery jackpot.

Reality Show that Best Matches an East Texas City We decided to have a little fun and match several East Texas cities with a reality show that best encapsulates that town. Have a sense of humor with some of the matches, please.